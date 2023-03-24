Warren could possibly make the Angels' Opening Day roster, but he's more likely to begin the campaign in the minors, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Warren has pitched well this spring, posting a 2.25 ERA and 9:0 K:BB over eight innings. However, he lost his spot on the team's 40-man roster in January, which may hinder his ability to break camp with the club this year. Warren struggled with a 5.63 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 16 frames in the majors last season, but he was excellent as a rookie in 2021, recording a 1.77 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 20:5 K:BB over 20.1 innings.