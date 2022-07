Warren (triceps) allowed one run on one hit and one walk in one inning with Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday. He struck out one batter.

Warren made his first rehab appearance June 28 and has had three additional outings since. In total, he's allowed two runs while notching a 4:4 K:BB over 3.2 frames. Per Sam Blum of The Athletic, Warren is expected to be activated from the IL without needing another minor-league appearance.