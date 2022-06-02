Warren (nose) threw a live batting practice session at Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday and could begin a rehab assignment with the affiliate this weekend, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The Angels will re-evaluate Warren on Thursday before deciding whether to officially start the clock on his rehab assignment or to wait a few more days. Warren has been on the shelf since suffering a nasal fracture May 3, when he has hit in the face by a ball while he was throwing BP. He underwent surgery a week later and was only recently cleared to resume mound work.