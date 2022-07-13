Warren (triceps) allowed a hit in a scoreless inning during Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Astros.
Warren returned from a nearly month-long absence with a left triceps strain and delivered a solid seventh inning Tuesday. He allowed two runs over 5.2 innings in five rehab appearances with Triple-A Salt Lake. The right-hander has yet to record a save or a hold this season, which was previously interrupted due to a broken nose. Warren has a 3.65 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 7:5 K:BB through 12.1 major-league innings, and he should remain in a low-to-mid-leverage role.
