Angels' Austin Warren: Set for surgery
Warren (nose) will have surgery May 10, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Warren was hit in the face by a ball during batting practice on May 3 that fractured his nose. After surgery, he will rest for a week and then be evaluated. A return in late May is possible.
