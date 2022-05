Warren (nose) underwent surgery on his nose May 10 and is currently resting before being reevaluated, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Warren was hit in the face by a ball during batting practice May 3 and sustained a nose fracture in six to seven places. With the surgery complete, he's expected to take at least a week to rest before being reevaluated. Warren could return to the team in June.