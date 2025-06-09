Gamel signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Saturday.

Gamel was cut by the Tigers on May 23 after spending nearly a month on the team's minor-league injured list while with Triple-A Toledo due to an undisclosed injury. The outfielder produced a .262 average with five doubles, four RBI, six runs scored and two stolen bases over 61 at-bats in 17 games with Toledo before being released. The outfielder will now report to Triple-A Salt Lake and he'll look to get into a groove at the plate in order to potentially earn a call-up down the road this season.