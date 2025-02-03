Joyce is likely to open 2025 as the Angels' closer, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Joyce enjoyed a breakout season in 2024, posting a 2.08 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 33:14 K:BB over 34.2 innings across 31 appearances. He worked his way up to a high-leverage role and recorded six holds and four saves over his final 18 appearances. The right-hander certainly has a closer-type stuff -- he recently said that he thinks he can top the 105.5 mph fastball he tossed against the Dodgers last year, per Bollinger -- and it appears he'll have the chance to begin 2025 in that role. The Angels don't have much in the way of closer-type arms to offer Joyce competition, so his biggest obstacle to success may be the shaky control he's demonstrated throughout his pro career.