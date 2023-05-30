Joyce struck out two and worked around a base hit in a scoreless seventh inning en route to collecting a hold in Monday's 6-4 win over the White Sox.

The 22-year-old right-hander brought the heat in his MLB debut -- 11 of his 12 pitches cleared 100 miles per hour, with his first four-seamer of the night charting at 102.2 mph. According to J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News, Angels manager Phil Nevin said over the weekend that Chris Devenski and Jacob Webb will likely serve as the primary setup options for closer Carlos Estevez while Matt Moore (oblique) is on the shelf, but Joyce could quickly carve out a high-leverage role in his own right if he continues to overpower hitters like he did Monday.