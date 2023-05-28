Los Angeles selected Joyce's contract from Double-A Rocket City on Sunday.
Joyce will join the Angels' roster less than a year after the team selected the right-hander in the third round out of the University of Tennessee. The right-hander has a fastball that can get into triple digits with regularity, and he's registered a 3.27 ERA and 17:6 K:BB over his last 11 innings from nine appearances. The 22-year-old has dealt with command issues at times, but he has the stuff to provide immediate help to the Los Angeles bullpen, and he could get a chance to work in a high-leverage role for the Angels now that he's with the club.