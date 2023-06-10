Joyce (hand) is an undergoing an MRI, and the results aren't expected to be available until after Saturday's game against the Mariners, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Joyce is not on the lineup card for Saturday's game versus Seattle, so it's likely he'll be placed on the injured list regardless of the results. The right-hander left Friday's appearance without getting an out while dealing with hand irritation and numbness in his fingers. Gerardo Reyes has been recalled from Triple-A to take Joyce's place on the roster.