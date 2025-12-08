The Angels could turn to Joyce (elbow) as their closer during the 2026 season, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

General manager Perry Minasian indicated Monday that he's undecided whether the team needs to add an established closer from outside the organization. If it doesn't, Joyce and Robert Stephenson (elbow) appear to be the top in-house candidates for the role. Both pitchers, however, are coming off injuries, with Joyce missing most of 2025 following surgery to repair the labrum in his right shoulder. It's unclear where Joyce is currently at in his throwing program, and it's also not a given that his stuff will return to what it was pre-surgery, making him an iffy guy to count on for 2026.