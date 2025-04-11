Joyce said Wednesday that he's not concerned about the drop in velocity he experienced in his most recent outing Tuesday versus Tampa Bay, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Joyce displayed the lowest in-game velocity of his big-league career on both his sinker and four-seamer in the outing, during which he gave up three runs on four hits in one-third of an inning. However, the right-hander stated one day later that his location was the issue rather than his velocity. Angels manager Ron Washington seemed similarly unconcerned following Joyce's appearance, stating, "He was fine. He's human. Tonight he just didn't have it," per Fletcher. Fantasy managers who roster Joyce certainly hope that the right-hander's velocity is back to normal the next time he takes the mound, but for the time being, it appears the fireballer isn't dealing with any sort of injury.