Joyce earned a hold with a scoreless inning against Cleveland on Sunday. He walked one batter and didn't collect any strikeouts.

Joyce was activated from the 60-day IL earlier Sunday after missing three months with an elbow injury. The rookie didn't have pinpoint control in his return to game action -- he threw just seven of 15 pitches for strikes -- but was able to work a scoreless frame around a two-out walk. Joyce is among the organization's top pitching prospects and should get a good look as the non-contending Angels play out the string down the stretch.