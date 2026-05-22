Angels' Ben Joyce: Rehabbing in Arizona

Joyce (shoulder) is currently rehabbing at the Angels' complex in Arizona, per MLB.com.

Joyce had a minor-league rehab stint halted in mid-May after four appearances due to less-than-optimal recovery. He got an MRI, which came back clean, and was subsequently moved to the 60-day IL. That transaction won't necessarily push out Joyce's return date much, but he'll presumably need to resume a rehab assignment before he's ready to be activated. At this point, it seems unlikely that Joyce will join the big-league club before June.