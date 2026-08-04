Angels' Ben Joyce: Reinstated from 60-day injured list

The Angels activated Joyce (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

Joyce is finally ready to make his season debut for the Angels following a long road back from right shoulder surgery. The reliever had to be pulled off an initial rehab assignment back in May because he wasn't recovering well in between outings, but things went smoother after he restarted things in July. Joyce's numbers on his rehab assignment -- 5.06 ERA, 12:8 K:BB in 10.2 innings -- were underwhelming, and he did not appear in back-to-back games. So, while there's a clear opening at closer for the Angels, it's unlikely Joyce will be thrown back into the role right away.