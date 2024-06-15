Joyce will serve as the Angels' opening pitcher for Sunday's matchup with the Giants, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Joyce will make his first career major-league start Sunday as the Angels will try to get two innings out of him before turning the game over to the bullpen. The right-hander has allowed five runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out two batters over 3.2 innings in four appearances with the Angels this season. After Joyce serves as the opener, Jose Suarez and Carson Fulmer are considered candidates to fill bulk innings out of the bullpen.