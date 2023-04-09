Joyce walked four batters in two-thirds of an inning in a Double-A game for Rocket City on Saturday.

In one of the most unique combined no-hitters to date, Rocket City took a 7-5 loss in the seven-inning affair. Joyce came in to finish off the no-no with his team up 3-0 in the seventh, but he allowed a run on four walks before a two-out error by Jeremiah Jackson in center field allowed three runs to cross the plate. Joyce garnered preseason buzz thanks to his 104 mph fastball and 10 strikeouts over 6.2 innings, but control issues were evident as he also walked six over that span. The Angels' bullpen has been middle-of-the road with a 3.62 ERA so far this season, and Joyce's name tends to come up as a potential call-up whenever an upgrade is discussed. However, he'll likely need to demonstrate improved control before the big club summons him to majors.