Angels' Ben Joyce: Tops out at 102.2 mph in '26 debut

Joyce pitched a scoreless and hitless inning in relief against Baltimore on Wednesday, walking one batter and striking out one.

Joyce was activated from the 60-day IL on Tuesday after being deemed ready to return from right shoulder surgery. The flamethrowing reliever showed that he still has impressive velocity, throwing nine of his 16 pitches over 100 mph and topping out at 102.2 mph. Joyce's command was a bit spotty -- he threw eight balls and eight strikes -- but that didn't cost him in the scoring column. Joyce has always had closer-like stuff, and with the Angels trading away Kirby Yates and Ryan Zeferjahn at the deadline, there's a clear path for Joyce to work his way up to the closer role before the end of the campaign.