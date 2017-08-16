Revere will lead off and start in left field Wednesday against the Nationals, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Revere moved back to the bench earlier this month after Cameron Maybin was activated from the disabled list, but Revere will reenter the starting nine Wednesday while the Angels hold out Maybin for the day game following the night game. As a leadoff hitter this season, Revere is slashing an unremarkable .192/.276/.192.