Revere led off and went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and a pair of runs scored in Friday's 9-7 loss to the Orioles.

The 29-year-old drew his second consecutive start atop the Angels' lineup while Cameron Maybin deals with knee stiffness. It is unclear how long Maybin will be sidelined, but the injury is in the same knee that cost him three weeks of action last month. Revere should continue to start in his place, providing runs and stolen bases in the interim.