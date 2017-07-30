Angels' Ben Revere: Doubles off bench Saturday
Revere entered Saturday's game against the Blue Jays in the seventh inning, going 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in a 6-5 victory.
The 29-year-old has retreated to the bench in two consecutive games with the Angels squaring off against a pair of southpaws, but he was able to get into the game and contribute for his fantasy owners once Toronto handed the ball to their right-handed relievers. Revere has been on the strong side of a platoon in left field with Shane Robinson ever since Cameron Maybin (knee) was placed on the disabled list July 19. The speedy outfielder is batting .323 (10-for-31) with two steals and not much else over that nine-game span, providing deep-league value for those hurting for speed.
