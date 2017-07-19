Angels' Ben Revere: Expected to fill in for injured starter
Revere is expected to receive the bulk of playing time following the announcement of Cameron Maybin's (knee) extended absence, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Maybin is expected to miss two-to-four weeks after injuring his knee on a slide in Tuesday's loss to the Nationals. Revere should see the majority of starts in left field against righties in his absence. The 29-year-old has struggled at the plate in a limited role this season (.225/.250/.302), but his ability to rack up steals should give him value in deeper leagues while he starts.
More News
-
Angels' Ben Revere: Will resume fourth outfielder role•
-
Angels' Ben Revere: Heads back to bench•
-
Angels' Ben Revere: Starting consecutive games Sunday•
-
Angels' Ben Revere: Collects three hits in start Sunday•
-
Angels' Ben Revere: Returns to bench Monday•
-
Angels' Ben Revere: Nabs fourth steal in start Saturday•
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....