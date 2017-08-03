Angels' Ben Revere: Leads off Wednesday
Revere went 1-for-4 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Phillies.
Revere filled in for Yunel Escobar (back) as the Angels' leadoff man and put his speed on display. The 29-year-old has started 12 of the Halos' previous 13 games, batting .318 with five steals over that stretch. That production has been sufficient for owners in deeper formats, but his run of playing time could be nearing an end with Cameron Maybin (knee) expected to begin a rehab assignment sometime this week.
