Revere (knee contusion) is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

While he suffered a knee contusion Tuesday, he's not necessarily out of the lineup solely because of that injury, as Revere is technically the fourth outfielder. Cameron Maybin will start in center field and lead off. Revere could be available off the bench, and should be considered day-to-day.

