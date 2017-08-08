Revere will settle back into a bench role following Cameron Maybin's (knee) activation from the disabled list Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Revere had been occupying the larger side of a platoon in left field while Maybin was sidelined, but his at-bats will take a significant hit with Maybin, Kole Calhoun and Mike Trout all healthy and on tap for full-time roles in the outfield. Manager Mike Scioscia noted that Revere, who is hitting .364 since the All-Star break, will still receive "some looks" in the lineup in light of his hot hitting, but the lack of consistent starts may disrupt much of rhythm he's found at the plate lately.