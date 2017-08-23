Angels' Ben Revere: Removed from Tuesday's game
Revere was removed from Tuesday's game against the Rangers in the sixth inning, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Revere drew the start in left field in replacement of Cameron Maybin, but was removed from the game in the sixth inning after going 1-for-3 with a stolen base in his first three plate appearances. The speedy left fielder fouled a ball off his knee earlier in the game, so that may have been the reason for his early departure.
More News
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...