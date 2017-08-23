Revere was removed from Tuesday's game against the Rangers in the sixth inning, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Revere drew the start in left field in replacement of Cameron Maybin, but was removed from the game in the sixth inning after going 1-for-3 with a stolen base in his first three plate appearances. The speedy left fielder fouled a ball off his knee earlier in the game, so that may have been the reason for his early departure.