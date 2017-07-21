Revere is not in the lineup Friday against the Red Sox, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Revere is expected to pick up the bulk of the playing time in left field while Cameron Maybin (knee) is sidelined, but with left-hander Chris Sale tossing for Boston, Revere will head to the bench for a night off. Shane Robinson will take over in left field to replace him.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast