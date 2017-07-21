Angels' Ben Revere: Retreats to bench versus lefty Friday
Revere is not in the lineup Friday against the Red Sox, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Revere is expected to pick up the bulk of the playing time in left field while Cameron Maybin (knee) is sidelined, but with left-hander Chris Sale tossing for Boston, Revere will head to the bench for a night off. Shane Robinson will take over in left field to replace him.
More News
-
Angels' Ben Revere: Expected to fill in for injured starter•
-
Angels' Ben Revere: Will resume fourth outfielder role•
-
Angels' Ben Revere: Heads back to bench•
-
Angels' Ben Revere: Starting consecutive games Sunday•
-
Angels' Ben Revere: Collects three hits in start Sunday•
-
Angels' Ben Revere: Returns to bench Monday•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...