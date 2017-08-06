Revere is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Revere will take a seat in the series finale with the Athletics bringing a left-hander (Sean Manaea) to the hill, paving the way for Shane Robinson to pick up a start in left field. It's expected that Revere will continue to hold down the large side of a platoon at the position until Cameron Maybin (knee) returns from the disabled list, which could happen early during the upcoming week.