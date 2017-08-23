Revere was diagnosed with a left knee contusion, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Revere fouled a ball off his knee Tuesday and indeed his departure later in the game was a direct result. It sounds like the Angels are confident Revere escaped with just a bruise, but it's possible they will give him a day or two off his feet to be safe. Revere has stolen 11 bases already since the All-Star break, exceeding his total from the first half.