Angels' Blake Parker: Allows two earned runs
Parker allowed two earned runs on a hit and two walks while striking out one in the ninth inning Sunday against the Athletics.
While Parker technically earned a hold, he allowed the game-tying runner on base, which came after he served up a leadoff home run to Marcus Semien. Sunday marked the second consecutive outing in which Parker has not been effective, as he has allowed three earned runs across his last 2.1 innings of work. Cam Bedrosian and Justin Anderson would be most likely candidates to take over Parker's role as closer if he was removed from the job, though Bedrosian allowed the game-tying hit Sunday and each has had their share of struggles this season.
