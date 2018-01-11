Angels' Blake Parker: Avoids arbitration
Parker signed a one-year, $1.8 million contract with the Angels on Thursday, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.
The two parties were able to avoid arbitration by striking the deal. Parker, who was claimed off waivers by the Angels prior to last season, finished the year with an impressive 2.54 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 86:16 K:BB across 57.1 innings out of the bullpen. His strong season -- coupled with some injuries to the Angels' bullpen -- saw Parker earn a shot as the team's closer in August. The 32-year-old didn't disappoint, converting seven of his eight save chances while striking out 17 batters in 11.2 frames down the stretch. After his strong finish to the 2017 campaign, Parker should enter camp as the favorite to win the closer role for 2018.
More News
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...