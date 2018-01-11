Parker signed a one-year, $1.8 million contract with the Angels on Thursday, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

The two parties were able to avoid arbitration by striking the deal. Parker, who was claimed off waivers by the Angels prior to last season, finished the year with an impressive 2.54 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 86:16 K:BB across 57.1 innings out of the bullpen. His strong season -- coupled with some injuries to the Angels' bullpen -- saw Parker earn a shot as the team's closer in August. The 32-year-old didn't disappoint, converting seven of his eight save chances while striking out 17 batters in 11.2 frames down the stretch. After his strong finish to the 2017 campaign, Parker should enter camp as the favorite to win the closer role for 2018.