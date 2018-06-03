Angels' Blake Parker: Blows first save
Parker was unable to convert a save Saturday, giving up a run on a hit and walk while striking out one over an inning in an extra-inning loss to the Rangers.
Parker surrendered a one-run lead when Jurickson Profar narrowly crossed home plate before the final out of the inning was made at second base. It was a bang-bang play, but replay review confirmed that the run scored prior to Andrelton Simmons' tag was placed on Carlos Tocci. It was Parker's first blown save in three chances since taking over as the Halos' closer May 20. The 33-year-old still owns a solid 2.96 ERA with a 3.3 K/BB ratio over 27.1 innings, so it's unlikely that this gaff will remove him from the closer role for the time being.
More News
-
Angels' Blake Parker: Grabs third save Wednesday•
-
Angels' Blake Parker: Gets second save of season•
-
Angels' Blake Parker: Picks up first win•
-
Angels' Blake Parker: Passed up in save situation•
-
Angels' Blake Parker: Gives up run in setup role•
-
Angels' Blake Parker: Gives up pair of runs in Saturday's loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...