Parker was unable to convert a save Saturday, giving up a run on a hit and walk while striking out one over an inning in an extra-inning loss to the Rangers.

Parker surrendered a one-run lead when Jurickson Profar narrowly crossed home plate before the final out of the inning was made at second base. It was a bang-bang play, but replay review confirmed that the run scored prior to Andrelton Simmons' tag was placed on Carlos Tocci. It was Parker's first blown save in three chances since taking over as the Halos' closer May 20. The 33-year-old still owns a solid 2.96 ERA with a 3.3 K/BB ratio over 27.1 innings, so it's unlikely that this gaff will remove him from the closer role for the time being.