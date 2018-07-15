Angels' Blake Parker: Blows lead in ninth inning
Parker gave up a run on three hits and a walk while striking out two over an inning-plus in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Dodgers.
Parker entered the game in the eighth inning trying to protect a one-run lead. He got through through his first frame without much trouble, but he promptly gave up a single and double to begin the ninth, resulting in his third blown save of the season. Parker has been alternating save opportunities with Justin Anderson over the past couple of weeks, and that situation figures to stick until further notice.
