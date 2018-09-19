Parker fired a scoreless inning while giving up a hit and striking out two in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Athletics.

Parker entered the game in the seventh inning protecting a three-run lead, opening the door for Ty Buttrey to pick up the save. The latter appears to have surpassed Parker as the Halos' primary closing option after converting four consecutive save chances. The 33-year-old hasn't done anything to warrant losing the role (3.06 ERA over 64.2 innings this year), this just appears to be a situation where the club is testing out Buttrey in high-leverage situations with nothing left to play for.