Angels' Blake Parker: Bypassed for potential save opportunity
Keynan Middleton -- and not Parker -- was warming up in the bottom of the eighth inning to protect a three-run lead in Friday's 13-9 win over the Athletics.
The Angels were off Thursday and Parker was not listed on any injury report, so manager Mike Scioscia's preparations to use Middleton in a save opportunity was no fluke. They added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth, so a save opportunity never materialized, but this is concerning news for Parker's owners nonetheless. The Angels' manager refused to name a closer this offseason, so we have to assume a closing committee led by Parker and Middleton, the only two relievers to pick up saves for the Halos so far this year. Don't be surprised if Cam Bedrosian or even Jim Johnson enter the fold at some point this season as well.
