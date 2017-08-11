Parker was used in the seventh inning Thursday, recording two outs and notching his 11th hold of the season in a win over the Mariners.

After manager Mike Scioscia stated that Parker and Bud Norris were not used for Tuesday's save due to rest, the Angels' skipper opted to go with the former in the seventh inning and the latter in the eighth of a three-run contest. Norris immediately surrendered the lead and Cam Bedrosian was the Halos' reliever who ended up picking up the save Thursday. The key takeaway for Parker's fantasy owners is that he was nowhere near the ninth inning in a game that was heading towards a save situation. It is tough to predict what Scioscia will do on a game-to-game basis, but the 32-year-old appears to be locked in as a setup man for the time being.