Parker was not used in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Blue Jays.

Parker had given up five runs over his last three appearances, so manager Mike Scioscia turned to Justin Anderson for the save in this one. The latter made quick work of the Blue Jays in the ninth, which poses a significant threat to the slumping Parker's status as the Halos' closer. Scioscia unsurprisingly hasn't officially stated that Anderson has taken over as closer, but how the Angels' next save opportunity is handled should shed light on whether or not a changing of the guard has taken place.