Angels' Blake Parker: Collects 13th save
Parker gave up a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to pick up his 13th save of the season in a 3-0 win over the Astros.
Curiously, he threw exactly 13 strikes and 13 balls in collecting his 13th save, but Parker's luck held firm after a leadoff walk to Tyler White got erased by a double play. While he hasn't had much ninth-inning work recently, Parker has converted all three of his chances since the All-Star break, posting a 3.94 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB through 16 innings in the second half.
