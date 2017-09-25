Play

Parker struck out a batter over a scoreless frame for his seventh save of the season in Sunday's win over the Astros.

It was just the 32-year-old's first save since Sept. 15 due to the Angels' six-game losing streak. Parker occassionally gets vultured of save opportunities by his fellow relievers, but his usage in the ninth with all bullpen arms available Sunday confirms his role as the team's closer.

