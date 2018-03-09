Angels' Blake Parker: Could be ticketed for setup role
Parker is currently behind Cam Bedrosian on the Angels' closer depth chart, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.
The early reports this spring indicated that the Angels would use a closer committee, and the team hasn't public stated that Bedrosian has the inside track on the job. Parker finished 2017 with the position and had a 2.54 ERA (compared to Bedrosian's 4.43), so he was the presumptive favorite heading into the season. Still, it's possible the Angels see something they prefer from Bedrosian, who is six years younger than Parker and who put up a 1.12 ERA in 2016. Parker could still see the bulk of the save opportunities if he proves to be the team's best reliever, but if it's true that he's opening the season firmly behind Bedrosian, his ceiling may be lower than what fantasy owners have been paying for thus far in draft season.
