Parker threw two innings to pick up the save Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out four and walking zero.

Parker struck out the side in the eighth and got two outs in the ninth before giving up a single to Jon Jay and a two-run homer to Paul Goldschmidt. The righty then got Jake Lamb to fly out to earn his eighth save of the year. Parker has allowed runs to score in his last three appearances, resulting in his ERA increasing to 3.50 from 2.56 over that span of time. The 33-year-old is 8-for-10 in save chances and has a 44:13 K:BB in 36 innings, but he'll need to clamp down on the runs allowed to maintain his position as the Angel's closer.