Angels' Blake Parker: Gets save against A's
Parker worked his way out of a ninth-inning jam, giving up a run but getting the save in LA's 2-1 win over Oakland on Friday.
There was uncertainty surrounding who take the role for the Angels going into the season, but it was Parker who got the call on Friday. He wasn't exactly steady, giving up an RBI single to Jonathan Lucroy before getting Matt Joyce to ground out to end the game. Parker seems to have a handle on the job for the time being, but that could change quickly if he continues to struggle.
