Parker got the save against the Blue Jays on Friday, striking out one without allowing a baserunner over a scoreless ninth inning to lock down the Angels' 2-1 victory.

Parker was called on to protect a one-run ninth-inning lead in this contest despite giving up five earned runs over his last three appearances, but he was able to bounce back with a clean effort that gave him his ninth save of the season. Justin Anderson got the ball the last time a save opportunity presented itself for the Angels, however, so the uncertainty with the role clouds Parker's fantasy value until there's more clarity.