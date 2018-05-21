Angels' Blake Parker: Gets second save of season
Parker got the save against the Rays on Sunday, striking out two and working around one hit in a clean ninth inning to close out the Angels' 5-2 victory.
It's been a closer-by-committee situation for the Angels with Keynan Middleton on the disabled list and Parker got the nod on Sunday, locking down his second save of the year after working around a leadoff single to Mallex Smith. Parker has righted the ship following an uneven start to the season, as this outing lowered his ERA to 2.78 over 22.2 innings, so it's possible manager Mike Scioscia could give him more opportunities to close games if he continues to pitch well with Middleton out, but it's just as likely that the Angels will continue to divide up the responsibilities for the time being.
