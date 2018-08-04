Angels' Blake Parker: Gives up homer in win
Parker gave up two hits (one of which was a home run) while striking out one over an inning in Friday's 7-4 win over the Indians.
Parker entered the contest with a four-run lead, which is why he did not end up a with save after pitching the ninth inning in a three-run victory. The 32-year-old has been alternating save opportunities with Justin Anderson, but the Angels haven't produced a save since July 8. Parker has generally been effective as a late-inning reliever this season, posting a 3.38 ERA and 10.3 K/9 with 10 saves over 50.2 innings.
More News
-
Angels' Blake Parker: Blows lead in ninth inning•
-
Angels' Blake Parker: Nabs win against Dodgers•
-
Angels' Blake Parker: Picks up 10th save•
-
Angels' Blake Parker: Gets save against Blue Jays•
-
Angels' Blake Parker: Bypassed for save opportunity•
-
Angels' Blake Parker: Earns save despite allowing two runs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart