Parker gave up two hits (one of which was a home run) while striking out one over an inning in Friday's 7-4 win over the Indians.

Parker entered the contest with a four-run lead, which is why he did not end up a with save after pitching the ninth inning in a three-run victory. The 32-year-old has been alternating save opportunities with Justin Anderson, but the Angels haven't produced a save since July 8. Parker has generally been effective as a late-inning reliever this season, posting a 3.38 ERA and 10.3 K/9 with 10 saves over 50.2 innings.