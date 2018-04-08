Angels' Blake Parker: Gives up pair of runs in Saturday's loss
Parker allowed two runs on two hits and a walk in 1.1 innings pitched Saturday against the Athletics. He struck out one.
Things are getting worse for the 32-year-old, as he was bypassed for a potential save opportunity Friday and then compounded the issue by struggling in Saturday's game. With Parker now having allowed four runs in five appearances, it seems like there's reason to believe that he's not the Angels reliever to own in shallower leagues. Granted, the sample size is small and the veteran's numbers last season certainly warrant a longer leash. However, the strong start by fellow reliever Kenyan Middleton and the Angels' reluctance to name a sole closer has Parker trending in the wrong direction.
