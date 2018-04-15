Angels' Blake Parker: Gives up run in setup role
Parker recorded one out after giving up a run on two hits in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Royals.
Despite surrendering a solo home run to Mike Moustakas, the veteran reliever was still able to notch his first hold of the season. Keynan Middleton recorded the save and has been manager Mike Scioscia's preferred ninth-inning option over the past couple of weeks. The Angels' skipper is notorious for rotating closing duties amongst his relievers, but Parker's early struggles (6.43 ERA in eight appearances) and Middleton's strong play of late makes the latter the clear-cut favorite for saves at the moment.
