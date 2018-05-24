Angels' Blake Parker: Grabs third save Wednesday
Parker gave up a run on three hits and a walk while striking out one in the ninth inning of Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jays to record his third save of the season.
After three straight hits to begin the inning, Kole Calhoun threw out Dwight Smith at the plate for the first out and Parker was able to escape with no further damage. It's the first run Parker has allowed through nine appearances in May, and while he's far from an elite closing option, he seems to be manager Mike Scioscia's top choice at the moment.
