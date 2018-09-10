Parker was credited with a hold after recording two outs in Sunday's 1-0 win over the White Sox.

Parker took the mound in the ninth inning in a save situation, but a hit batsman followed by a single caused manager Mike Scioscia to turn to Jose Alvarez to record the game's final out. This wasn't a blowup by any means, so Parker should retain his status as the Halos' closer after converting 14 of 17 save chances this season.